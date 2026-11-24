Voters who backed Vijay expected a break from the old Dravidian approach to faith and festivals.

But on the eve of #karthigaideepam2026 , his government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of the permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill.

On November 20, the Supreme Court allowed a tightly restricted, one-time lighting on November 24, with a limited team, no public participation, no slogans and no precedent.

The HR&CE department filed a review petition the following day, arguing that the move is irreversible and that no established custom exists.

Why is Vijay's government opposing the order? What does the Supreme Court's permission actually say?

And does this mark a continuation of the very political approach voters expected Vijay to change?

BottomLine examines the Deepam controversy, the legal battle and the political message behind the move.