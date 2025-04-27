‘It Feels Surreal to Know this is the End’

American actor Elisabeth Singleton Moss may be the Jill of all trades but she’s undoubtedly the master of one. Acting. From playing Peggy in Mad Men to June in The Handmaid’s Tale, Moss has consistently left her viewers spellbound with her performances. Born and brought up in Los Angeles in a musical home, her British father was a jazz musician and manager, and her American mother played blues harmonica. The 42-year-old star has played the lead role and also directed the last season of her critically acclaimed show The Handmaid’s Tale. Here she talks about the end of her journey as June.

How do you feel about this being the sixth and last season of The Handmaid’s Tale?

I have loved playing this character. It’s been a privilege to not only be on this journey as an actor but to have also been given the chance to direct. It’s been a dream job and I’m going to miss everybody. It’s surreal and emotional to know this is the end.

How did becoming a mother change your experience making this last season?

It made it even more emotional, for sure. Playing June and being a mother myself for the very first time made it more visceral and meaningful. There were a lot of things that I think I was able to draw on this final season because of that.