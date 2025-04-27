‘It Feels Surreal to Know this is the End’

American actor Elisabeth Singleton Moss may be the Jill of all trades but she’s undoubtedly the master of one. Acting. From playing Peggy in Mad Men to June in The Handmaid’s Tale, Moss has consistently left her viewers spellbound with her performances. Born and brought up in Los Angeles in a musical home, her British father was a jazz musician and manager, and her American mother played blues harmonica. The 42-year-old star has played the lead role and also directed the last season of her critically acclaimed show The Handmaid’s Tale. Here she talks about the end of her journey as June.
How do you feel about this being the sixth and last season of The Handmaid’s Tale?
I have loved playing this character. It’s been a privilege to not only be on this journey as an actor but to have also been given the chance to direct. It’s been a dream job and I’m going to miss everybody. It’s surreal and emotional to know this is the end.
How did becoming a mother change your experience making this last season?
It made it even more emotional, for sure. Playing June and being a mother myself for the very first time made it more visceral and meaningful. There were a lot of things that I think I was able to draw on this final season because of that.
Did you always know the show was going to run for six seasons?
We have all known for a while. We all knew this was going to be June’s story and the tale of a particular part of her life. We always knew that it was going to end. But it feels right. You never want to overstay your welcome and this feels the right time for the party to end.
Do you think the fans who have followed the show so avidly over the years will be satisfied with the finale?
I really think they will. We all feel so privileged to be part of this show and to have had the support of the fans over these six seasons. This season is very much a love letter to the fans. It’s a thank you for everything because we couldn’t have done it without them. There’s a lot of references to previous storylines this season, which I know the fans are going to love.
How was getting to direct four episodes this season, including the final two?
I am so grateful that I was given the chance to direct. So to get the final two episodes was just incredible. It felt like a huge responsibility but I loved it. I did kind of find myself going ‘bad mom’ yelling about not losing the light but I think I did fine.
How hard is it to do two jobs on set and to direct yourself?
It was fine. That part really wasn’t all that much of a challenge. I am someone who does watch myself anyway. I can be very objective about my own performance so it didn’t feel too crazy to be both actor and director. It was a privilege to be in that position on something I feel so connected to. This story means so much to me. So, the transition from ‘in front’ of to ‘behind’ the camera felt right.
Were there tears when that final scene wrapped?
There were tears but not so much from me. I was directing and I am also an executive producer. So it didn’t feel like it was the end to me. I still had a lot of work to do. Now, it’s starting to sink in. It’s emotional. I already miss the cast and crew.
Is it true that you were almost passed up the role of June when it was first offered to you?
Yeah, I did. I had just finished Mad Men and I didn’t think I wanted to go and do another series so quickly. Then I read the first two episodes and quite honestly, I couldn’t stand the idea of anyone else playing the part. It was jealousy that focused me to do it in the end.
Have you taken any souvenirs to remind yourself of your time on the show?
I have taken lots of stuff. I have a bunch of costumes including a full Handmaid’s costume. I have a Scrabble board.
Finally, will June get her ultimate revenge at the finale of this last season?
No spoilers! Maybe she does. I think everyone knows revolution is coming.