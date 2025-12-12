Fans gather outside residence of 'Superstar Rajinikanth' on his diamond jubilee birthday

'Thalaivar' and Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday on December 12. A slew of fans gathered outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai on Friday. He also incidentally completed 50 years this year, as he debuted in K Balachander's Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal in 1975. A fan based out of Madurai built a temple for him at his home, and performed rituals, reflecting the god-like figure that the Tamil cinema's biggest icon commands in the state. Known for his charismatic style and captivating screen presence, Rajini starred in over 172 films. His 172nd film, Jailer 2, a prequel to the blockbuster with the same name from 2023, will hit the screens next year.