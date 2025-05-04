The Dream Team

‘My Intent is Never to Upset Anyone’ - Mohanlal

What drew you to the Lucifer trilogy and Prithviraj’s vision?

I know him well, but when he narrated the story, there was no way I could have turned down this amazing project. He was very clear with his vision, how he wanted it shot, and what he wanted to say and that apart, we were also trying something new on the Malayalam screens. For me as an actor, it was something new. So to be part of this league is a blessing. I am grateful to get the chance to work with him. It is because Lucifer did well that we got the confidence to make Empuraan, and hopefully we will be back with the third instalment.

For someone who is regarded as a master craftsman in acting, what is your process? What makes you want to do a project?

It is always the director’s confidence and the script which motivate me. I ask two to three basic questions and if I get clarity on those, I come on board. For me, it is imperative to know why they want me to be part of the film, and it should be not because I am Mohanlal. When they narrate the character, there are times I excuse myself and say clearly that it’s not my thing. My intent is never to upset anyone, but somewhere I need to be convinced as well. In this case I was convinced with the narration of the Lucifer trilogy and the kind of preparation I had through the course of shooting.

What do you think is the USP of Malayalam films?

The writing. You only live through your characters in your audience’s mind. It is the writer’s thoughts which we articulate as actors. I have had the good fortune of getting some amazing stories and coming across wonderful writers and their scripts, which helped create so many of us actors and help us give our best. Malayalam cinema owes a lot to its writers.