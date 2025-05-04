The Dream Team

South superstars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s association has once again produced a phenomenal box office result with their latest film, L2: Empuraan. After releasing in theatres in March, the film is now available on JioHotstar. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial has surpassed all previous Malayalam movies to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The sequel also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Baiju Santhosh. Here, the actor-director duo talk about the Lucifer trilogy and the experience of working together.
‘My Intent is Never to Upset Anyone’ - Mohanlal
What drew you to the Lucifer trilogy and Prithviraj’s vision?
I know him well, but when he narrated the story, there was no way I could have turned down this amazing project. He was very clear with his vision, how he wanted it shot, and what he wanted to say and that apart, we were also trying something new on the Malayalam screens. For me as an actor, it was something new. So to be part of this league is a blessing. I am grateful to get the chance to work with him. It is because Lucifer did well that we got the confidence to make Empuraan, and hopefully we will be back with the third instalment.
For someone who is regarded as a master craftsman in acting, what is your process? What makes you want to do a project?
It is always the director’s confidence and the script which motivate me. I ask two to three basic questions and if I get clarity on those, I come on board. For me, it is imperative to know why they want me to be part of the film, and it should be not because I am Mohanlal. When they narrate the character, there are times I excuse myself and say clearly that it’s not my thing. My intent is never to upset anyone, but somewhere I need to be convinced as well. In this case I was convinced with the narration of the Lucifer trilogy and the kind of preparation I had through the course of shooting.
What do you think is the USP of Malayalam films?
The writing. You only live through your characters in your audience’s mind. It is the writer’s thoughts which we articulate as actors. I have had the good fortune of getting some amazing stories and coming across wonderful writers and their scripts, which helped create so many of us actors and help us give our best. Malayalam cinema owes a lot to its writers.
‘Direction is More Complex than Acting’ - Prithviraj Sukumaran
Lucifer went on to become a benchmark for Malayalam cinema in terms of its scale and treatment. You have done it again with L2: Empuraan. What was your core belief when you set out to make this trilogy?
The first time we set about ideating on the whole film, we knew we were going to attempt something very big. When we shot Lucifer in 2018, it was the biggest-ever film attempted in Malayalam, and it was possible only because of the confidence and faith Mohanlal Sir had in me and the subject. My producer and I had the belief that if done well, Malayalam cinema had the potential to push its boundaries. This year we have really taken a chance, and pushed those boundaries. The second part of this franchise is truly set at a scale and canvas that has never been attempted in Malayalam cinema before.
What was it like collaborating with Mohanlal?
The greatest lesson you can pick up from legends such as Mohanlal Sir and Mammootty Sir is how easily and willingly they surrender to the written word and the director’s vision. The one lesson that I have learnt as an actor through the process of directing him for three films is how I should be with my directors now. When you work with different filmmakers at different stages of your career, all of them sort of bring out different facets of you as an actor. And the reason these legends are legends is because they are so easy to work with in all these aspects.
You are a film producer and director, as well as an actor. Which one of these is the toughest?
Direction is tougher for the fact that there are so many more decisions to be made when you’re directing a film. You are, in effect, leading a giant team that’s functioning depending on the calls you make and the shots you take. It’s more complex than acting, where you have the liberty of just being focused on your craft, making sure that you surrender yourself to the director’s lens and into the writer’s written word.