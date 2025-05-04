The Real Deal

A mix of unfiltered conversations, inspiring journeys, and voices from every corner of life—fashion ramps to Paralympic arenas. That’s what The Expressions Podcast is all about. Hosted by the ever-curious Neha Sonthalia Periwal, this podcast isn’t just about success stories—it’s about what goes behind it. Whether it’s a business mogul breaking stereotypes or a sportswoman rewriting history, each episode peels back the layers to reveal personal struggles, powerful ideas, and moments of triumph and at times even failures. It’s not just a chat show—it’s a celebration of the human spirit and their stories in all its grit and grace.

At a time when the Indian podcasting scene is overwhelmed with yapping, it’s a refreshing addition with heartfelt, thought-provoking and insightful conversations. The podcast series, with over 40 episodes and going, delves into the lives of individuals from diverse fields—fashion, sports, business, and social impact—offering listeners a tapestry of inspiring narratives.

Neha’s conversation style is both warm and incisive, allowing guests to share their journeys with honesty but in an engaging manner. In a recent episode, she conversed with Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of GoSports Foundation, discussing the intersection of sports and social change. Another episode features Musthafa P, founder of iD Fresh Foods, who reflects on his entrepreneurial journey and the challenges of scaling a fresh food brand in India.