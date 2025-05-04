The Real Deal

A mix of unfiltered conversations, inspiring journeys, and voices from every corner of life—fashion ramps to Paralympic arenas. That’s what The Expressions Podcast is all about. Hosted by the ever-curious Neha Sonthalia Periwal, this podcast isn’t just about success stories—it’s about what goes behind it. Whether it’s a business mogul breaking stereotypes or a sportswoman rewriting history, each episode peels back the layers to reveal personal struggles, powerful ideas, and moments of triumph and at times even failures. It’s not just a chat show—it’s a celebration of the human spirit and their stories in all its grit and grace.
At a time when the Indian podcasting scene is overwhelmed with yapping, it’s a refreshing addition with heartfelt, thought-provoking and insightful conversations. The podcast series, with over 40 episodes and going, delves into the lives of individuals from diverse fields—fashion, sports, business, and social impact—offering listeners a tapestry of inspiring narratives.
Neha’s conversation style is both warm and incisive, allowing guests to share their journeys with honesty but in an engaging manner. In a recent episode, she conversed with Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of GoSports Foundation, discussing the intersection of sports and social change. Another episode features Musthafa P, founder of iD Fresh Foods, who reflects on his entrepreneurial journey and the challenges of scaling a fresh food brand in India.
Another important dimension of The Expressions Podcast is the thoughtful curation. The show not only explores diverse industries but does so with a clear feminist lens—highlighting women who are shaping, disrupting, and redefining their fields. Whether it’s a woman entrepreneur challenging gender norms in business, a rugby player pushing boundaries for women in sports, or a fashion designer advocating body positivity and inclusivity, the podcast gives them a space to speak candidly about their experiences.
The podcast’s strength lies in its ability to humanise success stories. For instance, an episode with a Chennai-based fashion designer explores how clothing can empower women, offering insights into the emotional aspects of fashion. These conversations are not just informative but also deeply personal, resonating with listeners seeking motivation and understanding.
In a time often dominated by sensationalism and brain-rotting reels, The Expressions Podcast stands out for its sincerity and focus on real stories. Neha Sonthalia Periwal’s empathetic approach creates a space where guests feel comfortable sharing their truths. For those interested in the journeys behind the headlines, this podcast offers real talk with real people in the most thoughtful and engaging way.