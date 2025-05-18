Between love and laughter

From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Andaz Apna Apna, romantic dramas and comedies have been a staple in Bollywood for years. The trend, however, has been changing over the years with more action and biopic genres taking over. Romance is more like a sub-theme, with a romantic song thrown in for a few minutes. With Bhool Chuk Maaf, this genre seems to be making a comeback. A time travel romcom, the film stars Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role.
Bhool Chuk Maaf is a time-travel romantic comedy. Time travel as a genre has not been explored on Indian screens and is very niche. What made you say yes to the same?
It was very easy. As soon as I read and heard the script, I was hooked. There is always a fear that the time loop trope can get monotonous after a point, but in this case, the narrative is pacy and taut. There was a variation in the loops, as well as in the delivery of the reactions by the characters to the situations they find themselves in. Apart from being entertaining, it also comes with a strong message which touched me. I was thrilled that Wamiqa Gabbi was on board because when you work with good and talented actors, it makes your job easy.
You have been synonymous with intense narratives such as Shahid, Omerta, and there is the upcoming Malik. On the other hand, your comedy timing is on point as we have seen in Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi as well. What is your process?
Comedy is not easy and not everyone’s cup of tea. It is imperative the writing be good, you can then elevate it, and make it your own. The situations were clever here, but I like improvising on the same, tapping into my sense of humour. I play upon different aspects, facial, physical, and sometimes external. But, comedy is way more organic for me than the intense dramas that I do.
Have we forgotten the art of making romantic films as well as romcoms?
I think cinema goes through a phase and churn. Earlier we were focused on love stories with a hero, heroine and villain, and shot a few songs in Switzerland. Then came a different kind of cinema, helmed by the likes of Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma, and Imtiaz Ali, followed by action films. So, the trends keep changing. Now, I feel people are keen to watch lighter stuff as well. It is just a phase.
This is your first tryst with comedy. You won accolades for your performance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee, followed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya.
People perceive me as someone serious. Yes, I am serious about the work I do. My off-camera personality is very different from my on-screen characters. Perhaps that is the reason Karan Sharma, the director who had worked with me before, perceived me as my character Titli in the film, and that is a matter of honour. I am lucky to have had the opportunity to play this quirky character, and explore the comedy genre, and also understand if I would be able to do it or not. This is the first one I shot, and I loved it. My next film Bhoot Bangle with Akshay Kumar is also in the same space.
Was there a fear of being typecast, since the industry tends to box actors?
I could have been boxed easily and am glad it didn’t happen. I never planned on anything, in terms of the project and genres I wanted to do. I just followed what I liked and wanted to do. I am simply learning on the job.
If you were caught in a time loop, what part of your life would you like to revisit?
I wish I had been part of an acting institute. I would have loved to join the National School of Drama, or the Film and Television Institute of India, and learnt acting. The presence of masters and seniors from film and theatre help hone and nurture skill sets.