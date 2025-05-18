Between love and laughter

"The Film Comes with a Strong Message": Rajkummar Rao

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a time-travel romantic comedy. Time travel as a genre has not been explored on Indian screens and is very niche. What made you say yes to the same?

It was very easy. As soon as I read and heard the script, I was hooked. There is always a fear that the time loop trope can get monotonous after a point, but in this case, the narrative is pacy and taut. There was a variation in the loops, as well as in the delivery of the reactions by the characters to the situations they find themselves in. Apart from being entertaining, it also comes with a strong message which touched me. I was thrilled that Wamiqa Gabbi was on board because when you work with good and talented actors, it makes your job easy.

You have been synonymous with intense narratives such as Shahid, Omerta, and there is the upcoming Malik. On the other hand, your comedy timing is on point as we have seen in Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi as well. What is your process?

Comedy is not easy and not everyone’s cup of tea. It is imperative the writing be good, you can then elevate it, and make it your own. The situations were clever here, but I like improvising on the same, tapping into my sense of humour. I play upon different aspects, facial, physical, and sometimes external. But, comedy is way more organic for me than the intense dramas that I do.

Have we forgotten the art of making romantic films as well as romcoms?

I think cinema goes through a phase and churn. Earlier we were focused on love stories with a hero, heroine and villain, and shot a few songs in Switzerland. Then came a different kind of cinema, helmed by the likes of Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma, and Imtiaz Ali, followed by action films. So, the trends keep changing. Now, I feel people are keen to watch lighter stuff as well. It is just a phase.