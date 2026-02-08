Interview | Women My Age Have Stories to Tell: Neve Campbell

Three decades after she first faced Ghostface, Neve Campbell is back with the same fierce energy that made her a horror icon in the Scream franchise with Scream 7. In this conversation, the 52-year-old actress opens up about revisiting Sidney Prescott, reclaiming her place in the series, and navigating fame, fandom, and the challenges of Hollywood with unflinching honesty.
How does it feel to be returning to the Scream franchise?
It is exciting. It’s great to be back with a story that follows Sidney with some of us oldies and some great new characters.
What has Sydney been up to since we last saw her?
She’s been busy living her life and being a mom, basically. She’s been trying her best to put the trauma and the bad memories behind her for her sake. She and her family are in a good place until something happens to turn her life upside-down again and force her to fight to protect her family.
You decided not to appear in Scream 6 because you felt your role as one of the leading stars of the franchise was being undervalued. How happy were you to resolve that for this movie?
So happy! You know, I am super grateful that we got to talk about it and that they came around to it. Coming back and getting to work with such a great cast and Kevin Williamson, our director, was a joy.
Why did you feel the need to take issue?
I had to. It just didn’t feel right. To be in every Scream film over decades of my life and to then feel undervalued was just not right. I don’t think it would have happened to a man in the same way. It didn’t seem fair, and it didn’t make sense to me, so I stood up for myself. It was something I felt I had to do. I’m glad that I did it and that I was listened to.
Has that experience made you any less enthusiastic about Scream as a franchise?
No. Part of why I did what I did is that I love these films. They are fun to be a part of, and I am grateful to be back. Scream is a huge part of my life, and it always will be. It’s more than just about the movies. It’s about the fans. The fandom is nuts! I have had much love and support through being part of these movies. I’m excited for the fans that we are back with a new movie. Everyone is going to love it.
It’s hard to believe that it’s exactly 30 years since the first Scream. Did you ever imagine that film would develop into what is now a huge global franchise?
I had no idea. I don’t think any of us did. I came to Scream having done one season of Party of Five, which we all thought was going to be cancelled. I was excited to have another job and to work with Wes Craven. I think everyone knew it was a great script, and it was going to be a good film. But did I expect to be back facing Ghostface again all these years later? No way. It’s crazy.
What are your memories of making that first film?
Just how special it felt to be there with that cast and with Wes, who, of course, was a master director. It was a magical experience, and we all had a lot of fun. The first one will always be special because it was all so new and fresh. And then for it to be received so well was just amazing.
How did you cope with that sudden rise in fame back then?
It was overwhelming. I was so naïve. I didn’t know anything. I remember the first weekend it hadn’t done well, then the second weekend my agents called and they were like, ‘It made $30 million!’ I was like, ‘Is that bad?’ I had no idea about any of that stuff. That was my first indication of something to be excited about career-wise. It all just went crazy after that.
Have you had any memorable Scream fan encounters over the years?
I’ve had quite a few, actually. Mostly at signing or conventions when you have little kids, and their parents come up all covered in fake blood. Scream is a weird kind of family event for some people, I guess.
What is it about the film that still thrills audiences?
The story is brilliant, and you didn’t know what was going to happen next. The films are a rollercoaster ride of emotions. They make you scream and laugh. That’s why they have stood the test of time.
You seem busier than ever right now with all kinds of acting roles, and you’re working as a producer too...
I’m having fun. I am grateful to be working as a woman in the business, and at my age. It’s nice that women of my age are getting a lot of stories to tell. I am grateful to be busy.
Finally, you are regarded as a Scream Queen by a generation of horror fans, but is it true that you don’t watch scary movies yourself?
I don’t. Don’t watch scary movies. I’m not good with being scared. I mean, I can watch Scream, but through my fingers!