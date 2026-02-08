Interview | Women My Age Have Stories to Tell: Neve Campbell

Has that experience made you any less enthusiastic about Scream as a franchise?

No. Part of why I did what I did is that I love these films. They are fun to be a part of, and I am grateful to be back. Scream is a huge part of my life, and it always will be. It’s more than just about the movies. It’s about the fans. The fandom is nuts! I have had much love and support through being part of these movies. I’m excited for the fans that we are back with a new movie. Everyone is going to love it.

It’s hard to believe that it’s exactly 30 years since the first Scream. Did you ever imagine that film would develop into what is now a huge global franchise?

I had no idea. I don’t think any of us did. I came to Scream having done one season of Party of Five, which we all thought was going to be cancelled. I was excited to have another job and to work with Wes Craven. I think everyone knew it was a great script, and it was going to be a good film. But did I expect to be back facing Ghostface again all these years later? No way. It’s crazy.

What are your memories of making that first film?

Just how special it felt to be there with that cast and with Wes, who, of course, was a master director. It was a magical experience, and we all had a lot of fun. The first one will always be special because it was all so new and fresh. And then for it to be received so well was just amazing.