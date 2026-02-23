First-ever Indian and Manipuri film Boong bags BAFTA in London

India's first-ever opening act at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in the Best Children's and Family Film category was through a Manipuri film, 'Boong'. The film, which is set on a boy who goes in search of his missing father as a gift to his mother, won the prestigious award at the 79th edition in London on February 22.

Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootropolis 2 were the top contenders in the category. The writer-director Lakshmipriya Devi gave the acceptance speech after the team went on stage to receive the award Newcomer Gugun Kipgen played the titular role in the children's film. The film was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, along with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.