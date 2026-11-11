Ayodhya Ram Mandir Fund Scam? Congress Demands SC Probe

Who is accountable for the alleged theft of donations and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya?

The Congress has demanded that the financial records of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust be made public and called for a Supreme Court -supervised investigation into the alleged theft. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has questioned why the investigation is limited to eight arrested employees and why senior trust office-bearers named in allegations have not been made accused.

From alleged financial irregularities and commission demands to questions over recruitment, donation collection and the formation of the trust, the Congress is demanding a wider probe and accountability.

Why are the trust's financial records not public? Who should answer for the alleged irregularities? And will the investigation be expanded?