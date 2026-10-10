SIR row: CJI questions Delhi Police's measures ahead of CJP protest

New Delhi turned into a fortress with over 20,000 security personnel deployed ahead of an October 10 protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over electoral roll revisions.

The Supreme Court questioned the proposed closure of 57 metro stations, warning that blanket transit shutdowns severely impact ordinary citizens. Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized proportionality, stating authorities should not "use a hammer to kill a fly".

​The situation highlights the challenge of maintaining public order without disrupting daily life, public safety, and freedom of movement.