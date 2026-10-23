CJP has right to peaceful protest: Why Annamalai's criticism has made BJP stressed?

Former IPS officer and ex-Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has sparked a major political firestorm by criticizing the Central Government's police crackdown on New Delhi protesters belonging to the Cockroach Janta Party.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2011 stance on democratic dissent, Annamalai sharply condemned the weaponization of due process, the rejection of surety bonds, and the routine dismissal of government critics as anti-national.

While the BJP has accused him of sheer hypocrisy regarding past political stances, Annamalai continues walking a tightrope, defending the fundamental right to protest while distancing himself from the CJP's specific agenda.