Chhath Puja: Devotees Offer Usha Arghya, 4-Day Festival Comes to an End

Chhath Puja celebrations concluded across India on Monday as thousands of devotees gathered at riverbanks and ghats in Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and other cities to offer Usha Arghya to the rising Sun.

After observing a rigorous 36-hour fast, devotees offered prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, seeking health, happiness and prosperity for their families.

The four-day festival celebrates faith, devotion, nature and family traditions, concluding with the final offering to the rising Sun.