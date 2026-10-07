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Decisions have to be taken unanimously or by majority: SC

Express Video Service

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of unilateral decision-making.

The bench stressed that decisions must be unanimous or by majority, questioning whether individual authority bypassed the multi-member poll panel.

Additionally, the court scrutinized unauthorized modifications to Form 6 voter applications, demanding official records within one week and warning that illegal actions will be annulled.

Supreme Court
Election Commission of India
Gyanesh Kumar

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