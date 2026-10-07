INDIA bloc leaders get released from detention by Delhi Police on Day 2 of protest against SIR row

INDIA bloc leaders were released after being detained by the Delhi police on October 7. The protesting leaders were stopped enroute to the protest site Jantar Mantar in a bus procession for the second consecutive day. They attempted to stage a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR row. They detained Gandhi and several other opposition leaders. "We are not going to stop protesting till (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us," Gandhi said.