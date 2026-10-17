EC Electoral Rolls Row: SC Puts Sanjay Raut On Notice Over Conduct

The Supreme Court has issued a stern notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, directing him to explain his conduct before deciding whether to hear his plea challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

A bench led by the Chief Justice provisionally entertained the petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and twelve opposition leaders, warning that "nobody can browbeat us" amid mounting political tensions.

Meanwhile, the apex court has issued notices to the Election Commission of India seeking responses regarding demands for an independent judicial audit into alleged voter roll deletions and modifications.