CJI Chandrachud wanted Govt's pre-approval for Judge's names: Justice Kaul's shocking claims

In his memoir, former Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul questions former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud's handling of judicial appointments. He alleges Chandrachud consulted the government on candidates before the Collegium officially decided. Kaul cites a meeting where Chandrachud pushed a last-minute candidate and suggested seeking early government input. Kaul opposed this "pre-approval" method, warning that preemptive discussions threaten the judiciary's independence and set dangerous precedents. While acknowledging Chandrachud’s judicial brilliance, Kaul calls him administratively "too deferential" to the government. These revelations ignite crucial debates regarding the timing of state involvement in India's judicial appointment system.