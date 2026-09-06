Are Elections the Only Measure of a Leader? | OLF 2026

At the Odisha Literary Festival (OLF) 2026, two distinguished former corporate leaders—Santrupt Misra, Member of Rajya Sabha (Odisha), a seasoned politician and the other a spiritual realist-Sanjiv Sarin, former CEO and MD, Tata Coffee and Author—sit down for an insightful discussion on the stark differences and surprising parallels between corporate management and political leadership. The panel unpacks the modern phenomenon of political defections, comparing them to corporate job-hopping, while emphasizing the core values of integrity and public service. The conversation highlights the unique, spartan leadership style of Naveen Patnaik, the evolving dynamic of trade unions, and how today's youth are increasingly blending spirituality with entrepreneurship. Watch the full session to uncover deep, unfiltered insights into power, governance, and the future of leadership in India.

