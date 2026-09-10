VIPs like Nandan Nilekani, C N R Rao among 24.06 lakh Bengalurians on SIR notice list

6.24 lakh voters were found to have anomalies, while 17.81 lakh others have been served notices for no-mapping. The reasons behind the notices include 'self-name mismatch' or 'unmapped with last SIR (2002 rolls)', 'parents' name mismatch'. Voters with notices must appear in person before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for a hearing. A total of 2,67,693 hearings have been held so far, as per the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The hearings that began on September 3 are expected to close by October 12.