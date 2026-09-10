VIPs like Nandan Nilekani, C N R Rao among 24.06 lakh Bengalurians on SIR notice list

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his family, along with Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, are among the prominent names figuring in the notice list generated during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, sources said. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's mother, Gowramma, has also been flagged for a "self-name mismatch" in the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, reports said.
6.24 lakh voters were found to have anomalies, while 17.81 lakh others have been served notices for no-mapping. The reasons behind the notices include 'self-name mismatch' or 'unmapped with last SIR (2002 rolls)', 'parents' name mismatch'. Voters with notices must appear in person before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for a hearing. A total of 2,67,693 hearings have been held so far, as per the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The hearings that began on September 3 are expected to close by October 12.