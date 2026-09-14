Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrenders in sexual assault case in Goa

The Court had rejected his plea seeking exemption from surrendering while agreeing to hear his appeal against the conviction and sentence on September 22, subject to the filing of his surrender certificate. The Bombay High Court, on August 6, had overturned Tejpal’s acquittal by the trial court and convicted him of sexually assaulting a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in Goa in November 2013. It sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh, to be paid to the survivor.