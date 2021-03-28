Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021

The fact that most young people's mental health issues are not just related to some kind of biological, medical or psychiatric disorder but it has got to do with social issues especially the denial of opportunities that fit the aspirations of India's millennials is what is driving them towards depression and ultimately in resorting to the drastic step of killing themselves, said Vikram Patel, who is the Pershing Square Professor of Global Health in the Blavatnik Institute's Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School.