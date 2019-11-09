From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict

A young Muslim leader Babloo Khan and Mahant Brij Mohan Das offered sweets to each other to share the joy. Hanuman Garhi too witnessed similar scenes.
A young Muslim leader Babloo Khan and Mahant Brij Mohan Das offered sweets to each other to share the joy. Hanuman Garhi too witnessed similar scenes.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
IMD issues thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
La Liga: Karim Benzema delivers again as Real Madrid cruise past Espanyol
Body in suitcase: Teen adopted daughter, boyfriend arrested for murder
Rahul Gandhi says 'India the rape capital of world'
Villagers in Bhiwandi get eviction notice for construction of bullet train project
Maintenance of peace in border is key to smooth development of Indo-China relations: Army official