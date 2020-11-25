Cyclone Nivar: TN CM visits Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday for 16 districts

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
AAP govt spent Rs 6 crore on Diwali Laxmi Puja event in Delhi: Activist cites RTI reply
West Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan sends divorce notice to wife, a day after she joined TMC
15 per cent independent candidates won DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
In a first, rare Albino Spectacled Cobra found in Uttarakhand
DDC poll results: Big win for us and PM Modi's leadership in Jammu and Kashmir, says BJP
44% rural Indians willing to pay for vaccine; 51% consider coronavirus 'Chinese conspiracy': Survey