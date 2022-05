India has been experiencing relentless heatwaves for the second month in a row. The IMD said that the ongoing heatwave sweeping through several states of the country will intensify in the next 5 days. The IMD also issued an orange alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the next 4 four days. India saw its warmest March since the IMD began keeping records 122 years ago amid a 71% rain deficit.