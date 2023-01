Eight students were killed and more than 30 others critically injured after a bus carrying them overturned on Dec 21. The incident happened on Old Cachar Road near the Longsai area, around 55 km from Imphal. The mishap took place when the students of Thambalnu HSS went on an annual study tour in two buses. The bus carrying the girl students overturned after the driver lost control of it. The injured students are being treated at hospitals in Imphal.