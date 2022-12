As India remembered victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on the 14th anniversary, EAM S Jaishankar said that "those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice". The Israeli child Moshe Holtzberg, who was just two years old when he lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai attack, has called upon the international community to look for ways to counter terror so that "nobody has to go through what he has gone through".