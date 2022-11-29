Home Videos Nation

Hyderabad cops tow car of Andhra CM's sister YS Sharmila with her in it

Published: 29th November 2022 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:54 PM  

Hyderabad police towed the car of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila – sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy – while she was at the wheel. They reportedly did not follow any safety protocols from Raj Bhavan road to SR Nagar police station in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The police had surrounded Sharmila's residence earlier today following her call to lay siege to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s official residence, Pragathi Bhavan, in protest against TRS workers allegedly attacking her Padayatra in Narsampet assembly constituency on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad police Hyderabad YS Sharmila YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp