Hyderabad cops tow car of Andhra CM's sister YS Sharmila with her in it

Hyderabad police towed the car of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila – sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy – while she was at the wheel. They reportedly did not follow any safety protocols from Raj Bhavan road to SR Nagar police station in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The police had surrounded Sharmila's residence earlier today following her call to lay siege to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s official residence, Pragathi Bhavan, in protest against TRS workers allegedly attacking her Padayatra in Narsampet assembly constituency on Monday.