Thrown into the limelight with the success of his directorial debut Balagam, actor-comedian-filmmaker Venu Yeldandi is endearingly overwhelmed with the reception of the movie, its impact on families and the values it espouses. From being a household name in Jabardasth, the 48-year-old has now carved space for himself in the heart of the common man. Venu talks to TNIE in Hyderabad Dialogues on showing the real Telangana, transitioning from acting to directing and his life behind the screen.