Amit Shah uses words to incite, insult, inflame and intimidate: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Published: 28th April 2023 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 05:15 PM  

In this episode of TNIE Talk Room former union minister Jairam Ramesh said union Home minister Amit Shah uses words to incite, insult, inflame and intimidate.

Karnataka elections Jairam Ramesh
