On April 15, a rivalry between Sudan’s top two generals erupted into warfare, pitting the Sudanese army against a state-sponsored militia called the Rapid Support Forces. The military is using jet fighters to strike RSF positions, many in densely populated areas, while both factions are engaging in street battles using guns and artillery fire. The brutal fight between two rival groups has killed over 400 people and injured thousands, pushing the African nation to the brink of collapse.