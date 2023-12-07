Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc across Chennai
Published: 07th December 2023 10:48 PM | Last Updated: 07th December 2023 10:50 PM
The extremely heavy rain brought on by the approach of Cyclone Michaung has pounded Chennai and left it reeling. Weather bloggers suggested that the city received around 40 cm rainfall in 48 hours, numbers unseen since the great 2015 Chennai floods. Water has entered residential buildings and low-lying houses. Elderly people have been evacuated on boats by the relief workers on the field.