Over the past few weeks, the internet has fallen in love with a new dog, and his name is Cadabom Hayder. This Caucasian Shepherd belongs to a Bengaluru man named S Sathish, a dog breeder who owns many expensive pets. The dog is 14 months old and is a rare breed in India. Recently, a Hyderabad-based businessman offered to pay Rs 20 crore for the dog. At present, it is the most expensive dog in India. Sathish spends around Rs 2,000 every day on its maintenance.