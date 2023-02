The world's first made-in-India intranasal Covid-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, was launched on January 26. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the vaccine and emphasised India's vaccine manufacturing and innovation capability. The vaccine will available in government hospitals for Rs 325 and Rs 800 in the private market. Nasal vaccines have long been regarded as a critical means of ending the pandemic by scientists and health experts.