Two IAF fighter planes, the Sukhoi and the Mirage crashed in the Morena dist of Madhya Pradesh. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base, where an exercise was going on. The IAF court of inquiry is on to establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest 2 pilots are safe, while an IAF helicopter is expected to reach the location of the 3rd pilot soon.