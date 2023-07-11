Home Videos Nation

While Manipur burns, civil society groups call for an immediate end to violence

Published: 11th July 2023 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 03:03 PM  

Manipur's volatile situation has prompted civil society groups to advocate for an immediate end to the violence. Through protests, awareness campaigns, peacebuilding initiatives, and mediation efforts, these groups work tirelessly to bring attention to the situation, promote dialogue, document human rights abuses, and foster reconciliation. Dr. Rini Ralte, Anto Akkara, M. Aphao, and others participate in an in-depth discussion with Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor, The New Indian Express Group and Bansy Kalappa.

