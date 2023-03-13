Home Videos Nation

'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song

Published: 13th March 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 09:19 AM  

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster "RRR" charted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for "Naatu Naatu". In the category, the Telugu song was nominated alongside 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu', composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

