Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' sweeps 95th Academy Awards with 7 wins

Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner at the 95th Academy Awards. Out of the 11 nominations, the film won seven Oscars. The sc-fi film won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing. Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards. The honor came after a long career in martial arts and action movies like “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” and “Yes, Madam.”