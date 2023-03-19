Home Videos Nation

India records single-day rise of 1,071 fresh COVID-19; 5,915 cases

Published: 19th March 2023 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 05:53 PM  

India saw a single-day rise of more than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days. According to the Union Ministy, the total number of active cases reaching 5,915 mark.The new COVID variant XBB.1.16 is causing much concern among experts.
 

