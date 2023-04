A day after a Delhi Police team reached his residence to inquire about the sexual assault victims that he mentioned during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, Congress leader #rahulgandhi on March 20 stated that he cannot be intimidated by the relentless political attacks on him or the police being sent to his house numerous times. Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Wayanad, Kerala after handing over keys for the new homes that were given to various families in the district.