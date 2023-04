Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a District Court here on Thursday in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark. The Congress leader was sentenced to two years in prison and fined one thousand rupees after the court found him guilty under IPC sections 499 and 500. The Court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days, allowing him to appeal in a higher court.