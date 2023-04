Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was seen on CCTV camera leaving the home of a woman in Haryana who had sheltered him while he was fleeing from the police on March 20. The footage shows the wanted Khalistani leader, carrying an umbrella to hide his face, leaving the house in a white shirt and dark blue jeans.The timestamp on the footage shows Monday, two days after the police moved in to arrest him in Punjab.