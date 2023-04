A police team was attacked and several of their vehicles were set on fire during a violent clash between two groups in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on March 29 night. A mob of more than 500 people allegedly attacked policemen in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, after some youths clashed among themselves. The incident took place on March 29 night in Kiradpura. A heavy police force has been called into the area to prevent a communal escalation, especially because of Ram Navami and the month of Ramzan.