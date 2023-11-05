Home Videos Nation

Global Express | Freeing The Qatar Eight: Has India set the diplomatic wheels in motion?

Published: 05th November 2023 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 06:28 PM  

In this video, senior journalist Neena Gopal is in discussion with K P Fabian, former ambassador to Qatar and Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament, Anandpur Sahib, on steps that India should initiate to help release the eight former Indian Navy officers who were sentenced to death last week by a lower court in Doha. Simultaneous approaches like using diplomatic heft and taking the legal route are also discussed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
qatar doha deathsentence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp