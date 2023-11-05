Global Express | Freeing The Qatar Eight: Has India set the diplomatic wheels in motion?
Published: 05th November 2023 06:24 PM | Last Updated: 05th November 2023 06:28 PM
In this video, senior journalist Neena Gopal is in discussion with K P Fabian, former ambassador to Qatar and Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament, Anandpur Sahib, on steps that India should initiate to help release the eight former Indian Navy officers who were sentenced to death last week by a lower court in Doha. Simultaneous approaches like using diplomatic heft and taking the legal route are also discussed.