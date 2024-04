Nation

Battle of ballots intensifies in Andhra Pradesh

The political arena in Andhra Pradesh heats up as parties begin campaigning for the elections. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the public to be his star campaigners and give his govt a second innings so that welfare programmes can continue. On the other hand, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has promised Godavari water for Rayalaseema, jobs for youth and many more sops.