Nation

Former MP Sanjay Nirupam attacks Congress after expulsion

Senior leader Sanjay Nirupam launched a scathing attack on the Congress after his expulsion from the party for six years. The Congress took action against the former MP after complaints of indiscipline and a string of anti-party statements. Nirupam was unhappy with the seat-sharing agreement between members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.