Doordarshan's move to screen 'The Kerala Story' stirs political row

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, sent a letter to the Election Commission today, seeking to withdraw Doordarshan from its decision to telecast "As you are aware, The Kerala Story is a propaganda film based on extremely false promises and attempts to paint a bleak picture of the people of the state. I believe this is part of Sangh Parivar's poisonous agenda to divide the country along communal lines," Satheesan said in his letter.