Nation

A Dalit consolidation in favour of Congress in Karnataka: former MP L Hanumanthaiah

In this video, Co-chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee former Rajya Sabha MP and Dalit leader, L Hanumanthaiya said there is a Dalit consolidation happening in Karnataka. He said in the upcoming parliament poll in Karnataka there is an edge that Congress enjoys in the five reserved seats Gulbarga, Bijapur, Chitradurga, Kolar and Chamarajnagar and in the two Scheduled Tribe seats—Raichur and Bellary giving the Congress a clear edge in these seats and that there is a Dalit vote consolidation in Karnataka.