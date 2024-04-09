Nation

Express Dialogues | Sachin Pilot on why there's a mood for change

In this interview, Sachin Pilot, the Indian National Congress leader, along with moderators Prabhu Chawla - Editorial Director of The New Indian Express and Shahid Faridi, Delhi Resident Editor participated in the 16th edition of the New Indian Express's Delhi Dialogues. Pilot addressed a wide range of questions, sharing his thoughts and predictions about the upcoming general elections in 2024. He also highlighted the biggest surprise coming from the Hindi heartland, where Pilot claims that the Congress will surpass the BJP.