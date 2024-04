Nation

Revanth following KCR model of undermining democracy: Eatala Rajender

Likening Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s actions to that of his predecessor KCR, BJP Malkajgiri LS candidate and former minister Eatala Rajender says the Congress plan to engineer defections will come back to haunt it. On the phone-tapping scandal that has rocked the state, he alleges his phone too was tapped and believes that Congress will face the same fate as the BRS if it adopts the methods of KCR.