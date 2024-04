Nation

Thousands flock to Daawat-E-Ramzan

Anam Mirza's Daawat-E-Ramzan returns for the third season. This is said to be Telangana's biggest shopping and fun expo, with more than 250 stalls, featuring clothing brands Begums Chandigarh, Taj Creations and more. In this video, Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza talks about what's new this season, what significance it holds for her and what Hyderabad people should look forward to this Ramzan.