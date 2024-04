Nation

SC rejects apologies by Ramdev, Balkrishna for Patanjali’s misleading ads

The Supreme Court has rejected apologies by yoga guru and Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev and managing director Acharya Balkrishna for publishing misleading advertisements. The top court also called out the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for its inaction against Patanjali Ayurved. The court adjourned the hearing on the matter to April 16.